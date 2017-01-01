Augmented Reality Food

Kabaq enable users to see virtual 3D food on their table
in-restaurant and when ordering online.

WATCH THE VIDEO
SEE US ON BUSINESS INSIDER & SEE US ON VIRTUALITY

What is Kabaq?

Compared to traditional menus, diners using Kabaq can experience an interactive, 360 view of each dish; see correct portion size; visualize ingredients; and be presented with complimentary food items.

SEE

Allow your customers to view all the dishes on your menu through smart devices, increasing customer engagement.

KNOW

Inform your customers about portion size and ingredients, ensuring customer satisfaction.

SELL

Provides an exceptional up-sell opportunity by showing main dishes served along with drinks, side dishes and dessert combinations.

Lifelike 3D Models

Kabaq uses advanced scanning technologies to create ultra-high quality 3D models. These 3D models can be also used as visuals for your web site, social media, marketing materials and promotion in the Kabaq augmented reality app.

GET IN TOUCH
Lifelike 3D Models

Use Cases

In Restaurant Food Ordering

KabaQ augmented reality food menu enables restaurateurs to present their menu in 3D, providing stunning visualization of their dishes and thus opportunities for upselling.

LEARN MORE

Delivery

Customers can see the food, to scale, on their own table. They can combine different side dishes with main courses, keeping the customer wholly in control of their selections. Because of this, KabaQ minimizes customer frustration and buyer remorse.

LEARN MORE

Marketing Projects for Brands

Kabaq can develop custom applications to support branding efforts. For example, the application can enable consumers to point their phones at product packaging and visualize 3D virtual food items prepared with a specific product.

LEARN MORE

Catering Menu Presentations

A caterer or event planner can use Kabaq to help potential clients choose menu items in a much more compelling manner - onsite and to scale, if desired.

LEARN MORE

Cook Books

Publishers can implant markers in their cookbooks allowing readers to view additional content in AR or project the featured dish onto their home table.

LEARN MORE

Meal preparation services

KabaQ provides a tool for greater information sharing with the customer. They can access added layers of tutorial or better visualize the final product.

LEARN MORE

Any Questions?

Frequently asked questions for food vendors and for users

LEARN MORE

Download Kabaq

Kabaq is currently available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Download it now and experience future of ordering food.

Get In Touch

For more information about Kabaq, send us a message.

Or call us: 347-556-5611