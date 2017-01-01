Kabaq enable users to see virtual 3D food on their table
in-restaurant and when ordering online.
Compared to traditional menus, diners using Kabaq can experience an interactive, 360 view of each dish; see correct portion size; visualize ingredients; and be presented with complimentary food items.
Kabaq uses advanced scanning technologies to create ultra-high quality 3D models. These 3D models can be also used as visuals for your web site, social media, marketing materials and promotion in the Kabaq augmented reality app.
Frequently asked questions for food vendors and for users